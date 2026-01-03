Udne Ki Aasha actor Krrip Kapur Suri and Simran Kaur part ways after 11 years of marriage

Udne Ki Aasha fame Krrip Kapur Suri and his wife, Simran Kaur, have announced their separation after being married for more than a decade. This news comes as a shock to their fans, as previously the actor had denied and shut down recurring divorce rumours back in early 2024.

Krrip Kapur Suri and Simran Kaur part ways

According to the reports, Simran had taken to her Instagram account to confirm the divorce on January 1, 2026. In the Instagram post, she allegedly tagged Krrip’s social media handle and wrote that she left the marriage, not because she was weak, but because she was brave. She also mentioned that she will take this as an opportunity to smile without guilt. She also stated that both of them are planning on focusing on their individual life privately and do not want any speculations or rumours about this separation.

After the post circulated online and gained traction, Simran’s profile was suddenly unavailable to the audience, which generated confusion about the separation. However, after some sources reached out to Kripp, he officially confirmed that they were, in fact, separated in one line.