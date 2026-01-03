Udne Ki Aasha actor Krrip Kapur Suri and Simran Kaur part ways after 11 years of marriage

Udne Ki Aasha fame Krrip Kapur Suri and his wife, Simran Kaur, have announced their separation after being married for more than a decade. This news comes as a shock to their fans, as previously the actor had denied and shut down recurring divorce rumours back in early 2024.
According to the reports, Simran had taken to her Instagram account to confirm the divorce on January 1, 2026. In the Instagram post, she allegedly tagged Krrip’s social media handle and wrote that she left the marriage, not because she was weak, but because she was brave. She also mentioned that she will take this as an opportunity to smile without guilt. She also stated that both of them are planning on focusing on their individual life privately and do not want any speculations or rumours about this separation.
After the post circulated online and gained traction, Simran’s profile was suddenly unavailable to the audience, which generated confusion about the separation. However, after some sources reached out to Kripp, he officially confirmed that they were, in fact, separated in one line.
Kripp and Simran had both experienced a whirlwind of romance before getting married in a simple ceremony in December 2014. They formalised their marriage later in August 2015. This journey had various milestones, including the birth of their daughter in 2020.
Some fans have expressed visible shock as the couple always looked perfect together, and this claim was solidified further with their cute posts on their social media, where they visibly shared real-life chemistry.
However, the details behind this separation remains disclosed, and neither of the actors has taken to social media as they are believed to have been dealing with this in their own ways.
(Written by Anoushka Nag)