Netizens troll Varun Dhawan after the song release of Ghar Kab Aaoge

Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge, starring Varun Dhawan, has been the main talk of the upcoming war drama, after its release on January 2, 2026. The song came in the middle of the scrutiny of the film's teaser, which was criticised for its visual effects. However, the heartfelt song, which was launched near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer among soldiers, has largely changed the perception of the audience, many of whom have hailed it for its patriotic nature and emotional power.

Why is Varun Dhawan's Border 2 song at the centre of the debate?

Initial online backlash was mostly related to Border 2's teaser, with viewers questioning production choices and VFX quality. Varun Dhawan was trolled during this phase, but industry insiders say that the song has been a game-changer. Most of the social media posts after the song's release point to the song's emotional depth, with fans calling it a tribute to the original's legacy, and at the same time, having a modern touch.