Netizens troll Varun Dhawan after the song release of Ghar Kab Aaoge

Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge, starring Varun Dhawan, has been the main talk of the upcoming war drama, after its release on January 2, 2026. The song came in the middle of the scrutiny of the film's teaser, which was criticised for its visual effects. However, the heartfelt song, which was launched near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer among soldiers, has largely changed the perception of the audience, many of whom have hailed it for its patriotic nature and emotional power.
Initial online backlash was mostly related to Border 2's teaser, with viewers questioning production choices and VFX quality. Varun Dhawan was trolled during this phase, but industry insiders say that the song has been a game-changer. Most of the social media posts after the song's release point to the song's emotional depth, with fans calling it a tribute to the original's legacy, and at the same time, having a modern touch.
In addition to audience response, the movie has been embroiled in controversies. There were rumours about a credit dispute involving Anu Malik, the original composer of Border. In a clarification on social media, Malik stated that Bhushan Kumar, the producer, had credited him properly and thus the report of a dispute was false. Co-star Diljit Dosanjh has been at the centre of a more significant controversy with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and some online groups demanding his removal over his collaboration with a Pakistani actress.
The track is a recreated spiritual follow-up to Sandese Aate Hain, the legendary song from the 1997 super hit Border by J.P. Dutta. The original movie was about the lives of soldiers on the frontlines, showing their bravery, camaraderie, teasing and missing their families. The emotional core of the movie made Border a massive success, and Sandese Aate Hain, a song by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, became evergreen.
