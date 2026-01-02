Sandese Aate Hain to Ghar Kab Aoge. What changed in nearly three decades?

From 1997 to 2026, times have changed, technology has changed, people have changed, but what remains intact are basic emotions. Sandese Ate Hain, was a song which marked these emotions that fill the soldiers who stay away from their family, friends, and birth-town for days or months. It encapsulates the distance between a mother and her only son, a newly –wed wife and a husband in the army, a young man who left his beloved in his village and joined duty, and much more. Every letter, ended with the same question – Ghar Kab Aoge translating to when will you come home? Border 2 also retains the same sentiment in the song.

Border had an ensemble cast comprising Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff to Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar and most of them made it to the song. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in supporting roles.