Sandese Aate Hain to Ghar Kab Aoge. What changed in nearly three decades?

In 1997, Border directed by J.P. Dutta first hit the silver screens and became a massive hit. A story about the lives of the soldiers who gave their everything to defend the country, the movie touched the right sentiments including their love for the country, their friendships, banter, longing for their families and more. But what told their story in a nutshell was the song Sandese Ate Hain sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. With Anurag Singh's Border 2, slated for a January 23 release, the song has had a revamp and here’s what we need to know about it.
From 1997 to 2026, times have changed, technology has changed, people have changed, but what remains intact are basic emotions. Sandese Ate Hain, was a song which marked these emotions that fill the soldiers who stay away from their family, friends, and birth-town for days or months. It encapsulates the distance between a mother and her only son, a newly –wed wife and a husband in the army, a young man who left his beloved in his village and joined duty, and much more. Every letter, ended with the same question – Ghar Kab Aoge translating to when will you come home? Border 2 also retains the same sentiment in the song.
Border had an ensemble cast comprising Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff to Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar and most of them made it to the song. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in supporting roles.
Ghar Kab Aaoge is the first single from the album. It is a remixed version of the original song. The lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar and Manoj Muntashir while the composition is helmed by Anu Malik and Mithoon. The singers include Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. While the tune and the emotions are the same, there are differences in the lyrics making it more familiar and relatable to today’s audiences. The 10 minutes song is expected to bring back the nostalgia and the emotions felt when letters arrive from home – full of hope, courage, happiness, longing, love and blessings!
Border 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 23, 2026 and Ghar Kab Aoge is streaming on audio-platforms and the video would be available by January 2 end of the day, post its grand launch.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.