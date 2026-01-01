Superstar Rajinikanth unveils first look of Gautham Karthik’s sci-fi thriller ROOT

The film has already created significant buzz, not least because it marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who plays a pivotal role. Impressively, Khurana has also dubbed his portions in Tamil, adding authenticity to his performance.

Verus Productions, the film’s production house, had earlier shared the news on social media, saying, “@aparshakti_khurana has completed his Tamil dubbing for #ROOT. First time in Tamil. First time for Tamil. He gave it his all—and boom, the dubbing is over! Introducing @aparshakti_khurana to Tamil. And Tamil to @aparshakti_khurana!”

The shoot of ROOT wrapped on November 1, 2025. Director Sooriyaprathap S expressed his gratitude, saying, “We’ve officially wrapped ROOT! Making this film has been an unforgettable journey. We’ve poured our hearts into creating a memorable experience for the audience and can’t wait to share it. Special thanks to our hero Gautham Ram Karthik—his energy, dedication, and commitment made this journey truly special. I’m also grateful to our cast, crew, producers, and Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana, whose involvement has strengthened the film immensely. We are excited to move into post-production and can’t wait to bring ROOT to audiences soon.”

Actress Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead, while veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran appears in a pivotal role. Produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, ROOT promises to be an edge-of-the-seat sci-fi thriller for audiences.

