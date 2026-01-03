Did Nayanthara break her no promotion clause for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

There’s something the South Indian film industries are not aware of, but the news has certainly made them go abuzz. It is the first time the Lady Superstar has done something so extraordinary. Nayanthara has broken her own rule of not doing promotional activities.
The movie is expected to arrive on January 12, 2026, as it is Nayanthara’s come-back movie to Telegu cinema as well as her third movie along with Chiranjeevi, SyeRaa and Godfather being their other hits. Though there was enough buzz, it really escalated when they released an advertisement video involving Nayanthara and director Ravipudi.
In the video clip doing the rounds, Nayanthara can be heard asking Ravipudi about the promotional schedule of the film. Ravipudi looks shocked to be asked about promotions and says with a grin that just asking about promotions is a promotion in itself.
Being the kind of star who never does interviews, audio launches, or television appearances in favor of keeping herself private, such playful engagement has left the internet in dismay.
Although most Telugu fans are thrilled to notice her actively promoting the project, some Tamil fans have expressed their disappointment. In fact, on X (formerly Twitter), some people noticed the actress promoting even big Tamil films very rarely.
One industry observer pointed out the perceived bias: "Why are films from her own industry treated in a different way? The fans are defending her on grounds that indeed a long time back, she has taken promotional photo shoots for releases such as Netrikann and Annapoorani, and this might be because of the respect that exists between her and a megastar."
The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi with Bheems Ceciroleo's music. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a risk-taking launch. The crowded atmosphere for the release of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu comes from big-ticket films such as The Raja Saab and Anaganaga Oka. What the long-term implications of this promotional stint are is yet to be seen, but one thing is sure — all eyes are on her when she makes her comeback in the silver screen in January.