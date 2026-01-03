Did Nayanthara break her no promotion clause for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

There’s something the South Indian film industries are not aware of, but the news has certainly made them go abuzz. It is the first time the Lady Superstar has done something so extraordinary. Nayanthara has broken her own rule of not doing promotional activities.

The movie is expected to arrive on January 12, 2026, as it is Nayanthara’s come-back movie to Telegu cinema as well as her third movie along with Chiranjeevi, SyeRaa and Godfather being their other hits. Though there was enough buzz, it really escalated when they released an advertisement video involving Nayanthara and director Ravipudi.

The video of Nayanthara that stunned fans

In the video clip doing the rounds, Nayanthara can be heard asking Ravipudi about the promotional schedule of the film. Ravipudi looks shocked to be asked about promotions and says with a grin that just asking about promotions is a promotion in itself.

Being the kind of star who never does interviews, audio launches, or television appearances in favor of keeping herself private, such playful engagement has left the internet in dismay.