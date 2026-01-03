Roshan Mathew's Chatha Pacha to release worldwide on January 22

Fans have long speculated about Mammootty’s association with Chatha Pacha, and the poster has been widely interpreted as a subtle confirmation of these rumours.

At its core, the film delves into the raw and visceral world of Kerala’s wrestling culture, drawing inspiration from the vibrant and chaotic milieu of Fort Kochi. Backed by creative producer Shihan Shoukath, and produced by Ritesh and Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan along with Shoukath Ali, the film marks the directorial debut of Adhvaith Nayar.

Chatha Pacha explores themes of bravado, brotherhood, rivalry and humour, unfolding a world shaped by sweat, spectacle and street-smart swagger. The ensemble cast is led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair, alongside several well-known actors from the industry, each playing sharply defined roles that drive the narrative forward.

On the technical front, the film boasts an impressive crew. One of its major highlights is the legendary composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy, who make their Malayalam cinema debut with this project, delivering a soundscape that is both punchy and playful. Lyrics have been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, while the background score is composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

Cinematography is handled by Anend C. Chandran, action choreography by Kalai Kingson, editing by Praveen Prabhakar, and the screenplay is written by Sanoop Thykoodam.

