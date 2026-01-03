Celebs

Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma video-calls his mom, shares pics

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma welcomed 2026 together with vibrant celebrations
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma welcomed 2026 togetherInstagram
Updated on
2 min read

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma are going stronger than ever! Recently, the couple celebrated the New Year together and shared snippets of their celebration.

What drew special attention was that Mahieka and Hardik video called the cricketer's mother, Nalini Pandya. The model shared the screenshot of the video call on her Instagram Story where everyone was all smiles!

Mahieka Sharma shares glimpse of "long distance darshan" with Hardik Pandya's mother

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma shared glimpses of the couple's New Year video call with Hardik's mother, Nalini Pandya. Posting it on Instagram Story, the model wrote, "Long distance darshan with @nalinipandya".

Mahieka Sharma
Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma video-calls his momInstagram

In the screenshot, Hardik's mother was seen smiling ear to ear as the couple looked happy celebrating 2026.

Hardik Pandya dropped a carousel of pictures on New Years Day featuring moments that included him and Mahieka. The post included snippets of their New Year celebration as the couple posed in matching red outfits. However, in the photo dump, which seemed to consist of highlights from 2025, fans noticed that his son was missing and a barrage of criticism followed.

"Where is his son? Not a single picture of him", commented one user under the post. "Now where is his son gone? Not a single picture of him!", another comment read.

Hardik Pandya used to be married to Natasa Stankovic and the two share a son, Agastya Pandya. However, the former couple got divorced in July 2024 citing irreconcilable differences.

The cricketer confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October 2025 after rumours about the two dating went viral. The couple have since shared snippets of their relationship on social media, garnering love and attention.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma
Hardik Pandya slams paps for clicking ‘Private Moment’ of girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
Cricket
Hardik Pandaya
New Year Celebration
Mahieka Sharma
Hardik Pandya GF

Related Stories

No stories found.