Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma video-calls his mom, shares pics

In the screenshot, Hardik's mother was seen smiling ear to ear as the couple looked happy celebrating 2026.

Hardik Pandya dropped a carousel of pictures on New Years Day featuring moments that included him and Mahieka. The post included snippets of their New Year celebration as the couple posed in matching red outfits. However, in the photo dump, which seemed to consist of highlights from 2025, fans noticed that his son was missing and a barrage of criticism followed.

"Where is his son? Not a single picture of him", commented one user under the post. "Now where is his son gone? Not a single picture of him!", another comment read.

Hardik Pandya used to be married to Natasa Stankovic and the two share a son, Agastya Pandya. However, the former couple got divorced in July 2024 citing irreconcilable differences.

The cricketer confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October 2025 after rumours about the two dating went viral. The couple have since shared snippets of their relationship on social media, garnering love and attention.