Hardik Pandya slams paps for clicking ‘Private Moment’ of girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya lashed out at paparazzi after they recorded a video of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, which he considered an invasion of her privacy. On 8 December 2025, the incident took place when Sharma was leaving a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The video, which showed her walking down the stairs from a very close and low angle, rapidly became popular, and that is why Pandya decided to respond with his public statement. Hardik Pandya was very critical of paps for what he described as the unnecessary turning of a private moment into sensationalism.
Hardik Pandya demands respect and personal space after the viral video
In his declaration, Pandya termed the event as "crossing the line." He therefore called on the photographers to show more self-control and understanding. He made it clear that not every incident has to be turned into a news story, and he also spoke a lot about the necessity of giving women the respect that they deserve. Quite a few people were influenced by his statement, and they showed their support to him by saying that he was brave and bold enough to confront the problem and that he was also on their side in this fight against what they see as mere bad manners on the part of paps.
Hardik Pandya, upon seeing the video, expressed his thoughts through Instagram Stories, saying that though some things are expected to happen to the media, there should still be certain limits which the latter should not overstep. According to him, Mahieka was just doing her usual things in the evening, but the photographers were there to catch an angle that they could later say “the worst shot of a woman taken from.”
Mahieka Sharma, a model and yoga trainer, has not spoken publicly about the matter. The two lovebirds, who not long ago revealed their relationship to the public, have been a regular feature in the news because of their mutual outings, but from Pandya's statement, it is pretty clear that this event was something he had anticipated would not be just another media routine.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels