Hardik Pandya slams paps for clicking ‘Private Moment’ of girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Indian​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ cricketer Hardik Pandya lashed out at paparazzi after they recorded a video of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, which he considered an invasion of her privacy. On 8 December 2025, the incident took place when Sharma was leaving a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The video, which showed her walking down the stairs from a very close and low angle, rapidly became popular, and that is why Pandya decided to respond with his public statement. Hardik Pandya was very critical of paps for what he described as the unnecessary turning of a private moment into sensationalism.

Hardik Pandya demands respect and personal space after the viral video

In his declaration, Pandya termed the event as "crossing the line." He therefore called on the photographers to show more self-control and understanding. He made it clear that not every incident has to be turned into a news story, and he also spoke a lot about the necessity of giving women the respect that they deserve. Quite a few people were influenced by his statement, and they showed their support to him by saying that he was brave and bold enough to confront the problem and that he was also on their side in this fight against what they see as mere bad manners on the part of paps.