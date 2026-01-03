Hrithik Roshan opens up on his ‘25 percent Bengali blood’

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse into his cultural roots as he proudly spoke about his “25 percent Bengali blood” shining through.

Hrithik Roshan lets his ‘25 percent Bengali blood’ do the talking

For the unversed, Hrithik has Bengali blood through his paternal grandmother Ira Roshan, who was a Bengali Brahmin. She was married to the legendary music director Roshanlal Nagrath.

The actor took to Instagram to share his love for Bengali cuisine, tagging his post with #ShonarBangla and #MachcharJhol. He wrote: “That's the 25% Bengali blood in me shining through. #shonarbangla #machcharJhol.”

Hrithik was nicknamed Duggu by his grandmother Ira, who reversed his father Rakesh Roshan's nickname Guddu.

The actor’s image seems to be taken ahead of his cousin’s wedding as he was dressed in traditional wear.

Hrithik on Friday penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “My dear Eshu, your presence in my life goes beyond blood and family. You are a rare and exceptional human being, one that adds to my life and to the lives of everyone in this family in more ways than you can imagine and in more ways than what we your family can consciously list out. Over the course of the last few years, I have seen you evolve into a deeply committed, passionate filmmaker.”