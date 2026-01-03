Tara Sutaria leaves her soft girl era behind with her dangerous first look as Rebecca from Toxic

"Perhaps because she is a guarded soul or perhaps it’s the armour she’s comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn’t need to be defined," she explained.

Revealing what it was like to work with Tara, the filmmaker shared that she realised early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be.

Reflecting on their equation, she added, "That choice shaped our equation, which turned out calm, deeply professional, and perfectly aligned. She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed. And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing. When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking, which was born from an inner understanding she carried all along."

Geetu Mohandas admitted that Tara left her completely surprised in the most beautiful way. "I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else too," she concluded.

Prior to this, the makers unveiled the gripping first look of other leading ladies, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi from Toxic, slated to be out on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.