Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar’s hidden battle with tumour ends with a successful surgery

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar recently went through a tumour removal surgery, which was conducted on Friday and luckily was a successful surgery. It was done because the tumour was pushing up against his biceps tendon and labrum, causing weakness and pain in the arm.

Did you know Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar played through a tumour?

Athletes are used to playing through pain, it’s part of the job. But sometimes, the push goes too far and quite beyond the usual hits and injuries. Quarterback Joey Aguilar had been quietly battling something similarly serious: a tumour in his arm that was impacting both his performance and his health. The condition caused significant pain and weakness, ultimately leading to the decision to have it surgically removed.

According to the reports, the tumour was benign, but it had been pressing against his biceps tendon and labrum, causing ongoing discomfort during his games. Despite this, Joey continued to play through the 2025 season without publicly disclosing the issue. The surgery was successful, marking an important step toward his recovery.