Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar’s hidden battle with tumour ends with a successful surgery

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar recently went through a tumour removal surgery, which was conducted on Friday and luckily was a successful surgery. It was done because the tumour was pushing up against his biceps tendon and labrum, causing weakness and pain in the arm.
Athletes are used to playing through pain, it’s part of the job. But sometimes, the push goes too far and quite beyond the usual hits and injuries. Quarterback Joey Aguilar had been quietly battling something similarly serious: a tumour in his arm that was impacting both his performance and his health. The condition caused significant pain and weakness, ultimately leading to the decision to have it surgically removed.
According to the reports, the tumour was benign, but it had been pressing against his biceps tendon and labrum, causing ongoing discomfort during his games. Despite this, Joey continued to play through the 2025 season without publicly disclosing the issue. The surgery was successful, marking an important step toward his recovery.
Fans across social media have been rallying with prayers for Joey’s recovery through heartfelt messages. One fan wrote, “My QB. Prayers up for Joey, man,” while another added, “I can’t stand Tennessee, but I have so much respect for this guy.”
One comment in particular quickly gained widespread support: “Playing with a tumor pressing on the biceps tendon and labrum is simply from another planet. Joey Aguilar’s mental toughness explains why he’s the leader of Tennessee. If this made him physically diminished, we’re not ready for what’s coming in 2026.”
These messages from his fans reflect the care, admiration, and respect they have for him. With such overwhelming support and well wishes from all around the world, everyone is hoping for a smooth and speedy recovery.
Amid all the support and positive news, the concern that rolls in is the timeline for his recovery. It means that it’s not guaranteed that he’ll be ready to participate in the NFL Combine or Tennessee’s pro day. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the uncertainty could impact his draft prospects if he’s unable to take part. For now, everything depends on his recovery and medical clearance.