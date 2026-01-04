Dove Cameron confirms engagement with Måneskin frontman Damiano David; a closer look at their Italian-made rings

After two years of dating, the Disney Channel star Dove Cameron confirms her engagement with the Italian rock band Måneskin's frontman, Damiano David. The rumours of their engagement started on October 29, after she was spotted wearing a massive ring while walking with the singer in Sydney.
The news of their engagement came right after the couple celebrated their second anniversary with a romantic carousel post, which says "the 2 best years of my life. i am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it. i love you in a way no words could ever express, but i will never stop trying. buon anniversario amore mio."
On January 3rd, 2026, Dove Cameron finally put an end to all the discussions with an official engagement post on her Instagram. The caption says "my favourite part of being alive 💍 happy new year." Within seconds, best wishes started pouring in from her fans and fellow stars. Within less than 24 hours, the post got around 2.4 million likes and 14.2k comments.
Dove and Damiano's engagement rings were made by Italian jewellery designer Alessandro Bernini; the designer too shared a closer glimpse at the 18Kt rose gold rings, which feature meaningful inscriptions.
Dove's ring particularly received rave reviews from fans as the cushion-cut diamond, full diamond halo, and split-shank pavé ring blends elegance with modern glamour together.
The Descendants star first met the singer at the 2022 MTV VMAs, where both of them were nominated for Best New Artist. Later, while talking publicly about this moment, Dove Cameron shared, "You just run into different artists backstage. And when I met them, I don’t think I even spoke to Damiano."
In September 2023, their relationship news started getting viral after Dove Cameron was seen attending Damiano's musical performance. In 2024, the couple made their official red carpet debut at Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala.
“The thing about love is it’s just, like, f*****g inspiring,” Dove told a magazine in June 2025. “I was enjoying this campy feminine moment that I was in, where I was suddenly someone’s girlfriend. I was very healed, very in love, feeling very safe.”
The feeling was mutual for David, who calls Dove his “angel.”
“This relationship brought this wide range of color into my life that I didn’t have until that moment and really reshaped my relationship with the external world,” the Italian singer said during an appearance on Lipps Service with Scott Lipps. “And also my belief in good, that, like, good things are going to happen, and good people are going to come and get into your life.”