Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar reportedly engaged, but astrologer shares grim prediction

Wedding bells await the most-talked-about couple of Pakistan, Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar. According to the latest buzz on the Internet, the couple got reportedly engaged, and they are all set to tie the knot in 2026. Needless to say, fans are absolutely delighted to hear this news about their favourite couple. But amidst all the buzz, a well-known astrologer's prediction about Hania and Asim's marriage caught everybody's attention.
Recently, on Nadia Khan's morning show Rise and Shine, Astrologer Samia Khan threw a shocking prediction about her marriage. According to Hania's birth chart, horoscope and calculations (Zaicha), the actress should focus on their respective careers and avoid marriage in 2026. She says that if Hania Amir and Asim Azhar get married now, there are potential chances of them breaking up, which will affect their personal and professional life.
The couple made headlines when they reconciled after 5 years of breakup. Adding to the rumour, another astrologer, Kiran Chaudhary, also said that earlier predicted Hania's breakup, which later on came true. He further said the actress might get back into the relationship once again and end up getting married this year. Another astrologer, Ali Muhammad, said, “I can see Hania Aamir’s relationship, but she won’t marry anytime soon.” But until now, no official comment or revelation has come from their teams.
The couple's dating history goes back to 2018. They broke up in 2020 after Asim Azhar got engaged to Merub Ali, which also ended in June 2025. That was the moment when Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar's relationship news once again gained momentum.
