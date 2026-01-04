Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar reportedly engaged, but astrologer shares grim prediction

The couple made headlines when they reconciled after 5 years of breakup. Adding to the rumour, another astrologer, Kiran Chaudhary, also said that earlier predicted Hania's breakup, which later on came true. He further said the actress might get back into the relationship once again and end up getting married this year. Another astrologer, Ali Muhammad, said, “I can see Hania Aamir’s relationship, but she won’t marry anytime soon.” But until now, no official comment or revelation has come from their teams.

The couple's dating history goes back to 2018. They broke up in 2020 after Asim Azhar got engaged to Merub Ali, which also ended in June 2025. That was the moment when Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar's relationship news once again gained momentum.