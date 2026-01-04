Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij confirms separation 14 years after marriage

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's 14-yearld old marriage ended with an official separation announcement on their respective insta handles.This marks the finalisation of a lengthy legal process for one of the most-watched couples on Indian television. Both of them filed their divorce petition about two months ago, and the papers were signed in July and August of this year (2022), when the marriage was officially ended under the divorce law.
"Bullied" by the media since their initial separation back in December 2020, this was a long, drawn-out process where, eventually, both sides' lawyers became involved, all three refused to come to a consensus, and Mahhi filed a petition for divorce.
It has been reported that an ongoing unresolved marital crisis and misunderstanding between Jay and Mahhi led to their divorce. According to sources, Jay and Mahhi tried numerous methods to save their marriage but were unable to achieve the desired result. Therefore, they made a proposed agreement to dissolve their respective marriages. They have also agreed to the custody of their children and have agreed on a co-parenting plan to avoid any ambiguity regarding the future responsibilities of both parents.
The couple, who have been previously known for sharing family-oriented content and vlogs, stopped publishing photos of themselves together around late 2022. The last time they published a collaborative family photo was in June of 2024. Since November of 2022, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been all over the news because of their marital problems.
According to reports, at least part of the couple's marital issues were attributed to Mahhi's "trust issues" concerning Jay Bhanushali. Also, it was alleged that upon separation, Mahhi was demanding 5 crores in alimony from Jay, claims that Mahhi later claimed were false.