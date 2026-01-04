Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij confirms separation 14 years after marriage

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's 14-yearld old marriage ended with an official separation announcement on their respective insta handles.This marks the finalisation of a lengthy legal process for one of the most-watched couples on Indian television. Both of them filed their divorce petition about two months ago, and the papers were signed in July and August of this year (2022), when the marriage was officially ended under the divorce law.

"Bullied" by the media since their initial separation back in December 2020, this was a long, drawn-out process where, eventually, both sides' lawyers became involved, all three refused to come to a consensus, and Mahhi filed a petition for divorce.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s official announcement and custody decision

It has been reported that an ongoing unresolved marital crisis and misunderstanding between Jay and Mahhi led to their divorce. According to sources, Jay and Mahhi tried numerous methods to save their marriage but were unable to achieve the desired result. Therefore, they made a proposed agreement to dissolve their respective marriages. They have also agreed to the custody of their children and have agreed on a co-parenting plan to avoid any ambiguity regarding the future responsibilities of both parents.