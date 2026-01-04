Nupur Sanon's vintage-inspired engagement ring costs INR 8 lakhs! A closer look at the navette-cut wonder

Nupur Sanon, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's young sister is now engaged to singer Stebin Ben. Nupur shared pictures of the proposal where the singer was seen getting down on one knee to pop the question!
However, fans could not help but notice the massive engagement ring that adorned Nupur Sanon's hand and everyone is curious to know the details!
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben were rumoured to be in a relationship since 2023 but the couple kept their relationship under wraps and their engagement post confirmed their love.
Nupur's engagement ring is not the traditional, simple-looking round cut ring. It is a marquise-cut stone where two side stones are cushioning the central diamond. According to reports, the ring is valued at over Rs 8 lakhs.
Jeweller and content creator Dhrumit Merulia posted a break-down video on Instagram where he explained the details of the ring. The ring's marquee-shaped diamond is actually 3 carats! and has two 80 cent kite shaped diamonds on each side, supporting the main diamond.
Dhrumit also said that the six claw prongs help support the huge diamond. He went on to say that if the engagement ring had a lab-grown version, it would cost around Rs 2,58,000. When it came to rating, he rated the engagement ring 3.5 out of 5.
Now that the engagement is done and dusted, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding bells will be ringing soon. According to certain rumours, the wedding might take place around mid-January this year. However, very few details have been revealed so far.