Nupur Sanon's vintage-inspired engagement ring costs INR 8 lakhs! A closer look at the navette-cut wonder

Nupur's engagement ring is not the traditional, simple-looking round cut ring. It is a marquise-cut stone where two side stones are cushioning the central diamond. According to reports, the ring is valued at over Rs 8 lakhs.

Jeweller and content creator Dhrumit Merulia posted a break-down video on Instagram where he explained the details of the ring. The ring's marquee-shaped diamond is actually 3 carats! and has two 80 cent kite shaped diamonds on each side, supporting the main diamond.

Dhrumit also said that the six claw prongs help support the huge diamond. He went on to say that if the engagement ring had a lab-grown version, it would cost around Rs 2,58,000. When it came to rating, he rated the engagement ring 3.5 out of 5.

Now that the engagement is done and dusted, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding bells will be ringing soon. According to certain rumours, the wedding might take place around mid-January this year. However, very few details have been revealed so far.