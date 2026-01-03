Nupur Sanon says YES to Stebin Ben in a dreamy proposal

From the photographs posted by Nupur, one figures out that the proposal took place on a boat in the middle of the river with cool winds flowing by. Nupur wore an off shoulder floral gown with Stebin, all suited up with a matching sunglass. And yes, he went on his knee to propose to his lady love while dancers dressed in carnival outfits held up placards that read ‘Will you Marry Me?’ Of course Nupur said a yes to the proposal.

But what stole the show was her ring. A vintage marquis-cut diamond with soft boho aesthetics, it was elegance at its peak. Reports say that the ring is priced at over 8 lakhs.