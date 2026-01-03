Nupur Sanon says YES to Stebin Ben in a dreamy proposal

Nupur Sanon just posted photographs from her dreamy proposal by Stebin Ben and netizens cannot keep their cool over it. While the news of Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon and musician Stebin Ben’s wedding was doing the rounds since the last few months, fresh photographs reveal their dreamy proposal. This carousel is all one could have asked for from their fiancé to seal the ‘I do’ deal.
From the photographs posted by Nupur, one figures out that the proposal took place on a boat in the middle of the river with cool winds flowing by. Nupur wore an off shoulder floral gown with Stebin, all suited up with a matching sunglass. And yes, he went on his knee to propose to his lady love while dancers dressed in carnival outfits held up placards that read ‘Will you Marry Me?’ Of course Nupur said a yes to the proposal.
But what stole the show was her ring. A vintage marquis-cut diamond with soft boho aesthetics, it was elegance at its peak. Reports say that the ring is priced at over 8 lakhs.
A quick video call was also made to the parents where they whole-heartedly gave their blessings. And when little sis Nupur got proposed, how can Kriti stay behind from performing elder sister duties? She gave the duo a tight hug as a sister proud of seeing her little best friend taking a step towards a new chapter in her life.
Nupur captioned her post, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.♥️🧿” . Industry colleagues and friends have conveyed their Congratulations by commenting under it. Karan Tacker sends three red hearts while Priyanka Chahar Choudhury, Varun Sharma, Vikas Jain, Abhishek Kapoor and many others wrote Congratulations. According to reports, the duo are set to marry in Udaipur, Rajasthan on January 11, 2026.