Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri gets engaged to Tina Rijhwani

Salman Khan's nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri, announced his engagement with his girlfriend, Tina Rijhwani, on January 3rd, 2026. Bollywood and netizens are going gaga over the post. In the post, you can see Ayaan hugging his girlfriend and giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek while fireworks explode around them.

The caption reads as "Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025 💍♥️." He is the only son of Salman Khan's sister Alvira, who is married to actor, producer, and director Atul Agnihotri. They also shared past moments of them enjoying themselves at a party and praying together. Within 24 hours, the post gained more than 13k likes and 400 comments.

Who is Tina Rijhwani, Ayaan Agnihotri's fiancé?

The engagement news brought Ayaan Agnihotri to the headlines and also caught the audience's attention towards his fiancée, Tina Rijhwani. Although she doesn't have a career in show business, she is one of the most successful personalities in corporate communications. She has reportedly worked in Blue Advisory as a Director of Communications.

She played an integral role in corporate strategy, media, and branding. Although she did have a lower-profile presence on social media, her recent engagement announcement has resulted in Tina having a more extensive reach and connection with people in her new position.