Deepika Padukone pays for 50 fans' flights and gifts hampers for fan meet

Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai fan meet has hogged the limelight for all the right reasons. The actor didn't just stop at the usual spree of interactions with her fans but instead hosted an intimate celebration with fans just a week ahead of her birthday. Deepika Padukone is currently holidaying in New York, where she welcomed the New Year with her family and continues her birthday celebration.

All the inside scoop on Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai fan meet

During the fan meet, the actor has reportedly sponsored round-trip air tickets for more than 50 fans who flew in from all over India. To add to the surprise, every fan in attendance was given a gift hamper weighing five kilograms, which is estimated to cost no less than Rs 15,000. According to information posted by a fan in a Reddit thread, Deepika went out of her way to make the meet and later her birthday celebration an event to remember by personally taking time to meet the fans and later celebrating her birthday with them. Lunch comprising Mexican, Chinese and Italian foods was served at the meet and is considered the best.