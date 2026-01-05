Deepika Padukone pays for 50 fans' flights and gifts hampers for fan meet

Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai fan meet has hogged the limelight for all the right reasons. The actor didn't just stop at the usual spree of interactions with her fans but instead hosted an intimate celebration with fans just a week ahead of her birthday. Deepika Padukone is currently holidaying in New York, where she welcomed the New Year with her family and continues her birthday celebration.
During the fan meet, the actor has reportedly sponsored round-trip air tickets for more than 50 fans who flew in from all over India. To add to the surprise, every fan in attendance was given a gift hamper weighing five kilograms, which is estimated to cost no less than Rs 15,000. According to information posted by a fan in a Reddit thread, Deepika went out of her way to make the meet and later her birthday celebration an event to remember by personally taking time to meet the fans and later celebrating her birthday with them. Lunch comprising Mexican, Chinese and Italian foods was served at the meet and is considered the best.
At Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai fan meet even few emotional moments stood out. When a fan revealed her dream destination was Paris, Deepika agreed to help her turn her dream into a reality. Her team was asked to exchange their contact information with the fan. Another fan asked Deepika if she would like to dress her in her design. Deepika agreed to the request immediately. One of the emotional interactions was when a fan spoke to Deepika about his struggles with mental health. Deepika hugged the fan and got emotional.
Deepika addressed the status of the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, in which she was set to star. She candidly told fans that “films like this are currently not working at the box office,” adding that the makers are waiting for the right time to move forward.