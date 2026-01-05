Malaysian actress rejects offer of being VVIP's 3rd wife, along with INR 11 lakh monthly allowance

Malaysian actress as well as former beauty queen, Amy Nur Tinie, has created a huge flutter in society as she recently made a revelation about how she had refused a luxurious proposal to become the third wife of a VVIP. In recent disclosures made on a podcast, with content creator Safwan Nazri, the Datuk, who proposed to Amy, had two wives. He offered her a bungalow, car, 10 acres of land, and also a RM 50,000 monthly allowance, which is equivalent to around Rs. 11 lakhs.

Why Amy Nur Tinie rejected the proposal?

Amy described that she rejected the proposal with the strong backing of her mother. She reiterated that one's self-worth is not measured by their property nor money. Amy Nur Tinie said that even financial security is no replacement for dignity, feelings, and passion within a relationship. The controversary quickly garnered global attention.

According to Amy Nur Tinie, material luxury alone does not align with her expectations of partnership. She said emotional compatibility and physical attraction are equally important factors in choosing a life partner. She also jokingly noted her preference for partners who are youthful and appealing and joked that if he resembles Iron Man, it would be heaven.