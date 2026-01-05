What Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt said about botox rumours and ageless looks

The user wrote, "You are a beautiful, Godly woman. I admire you. But respectfully, in addition to your daily skincare routine, let’s not forget a lot of Botox, fillers and plastic surgery. Not a criticism at all; I’m just jealous I can’t afford the same treatments. Chiefs Kingdom is lucky to have the Hunt Family!"

In a "kind and thoughtful" response, in the words of the commenter, Tavia Hunt replied, "Thank you. I think we all do what we can. My beauty journey began at 14 with braces… I’ve spent countless hours in the gym and have used sunscreen, lasers, peels, retinol and treatments since I was 21. I have studied and learned what works for me over a very long period of time. I don’t detail everything I’ve done or haven’t done, only the things that I think are truly safe, tried and true difference makers".

Without writing in clear terms that she has undergone cosmetic surgery, Tavia shared that she has been under the knife only if she thinks it is safe to do so.

Tavia Hunt, who was a known face in the pageant world in her younger days, serves as the director of Chiefs Women’s Organization. In 1993, she was crowned the Miss Kansas USA. In her teenage, she even won the Miss Missouri Teen USA.

Tavia and Clark Hunt will soon be seen in the Super Bowl which will take place on February 8, 2026.