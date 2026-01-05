Shilpa Shetty kickstarts the week with some mobility exercises

Actress and fitness icon, Shilpa Shetty, kickstarted the week by performing some mobility exercises as part of her fitness regime.

Here’s how Shilpa Shetty begins her week

Shilpa took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of her gym session, where she was working on her mobility with some difficult floor exercises.

The Dhadkan actress stated that high mobility on a daily basis is a major factor in improving the quality of life. It helps reduce stiffness in the body, along with enhancing flexibility and providing healthy joints.

Challenging her InstaFamily to try the regime, Shilpa mentioned in the caption, "Hip hip… no hooray...But mobility is so important for daily movement and quality of life. It helps reduce stiffness, improves flexibility and keeps the joints happy. So if you can get through this, you are already winning! Go give it a shot, while I complete my challenge (sic)."