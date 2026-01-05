Sweetmeat chain KC Das eyes UK comeback after five decades

Iconic sweetmeat chain KC Das is eyeing a return to the United Kingdom after more than five decades, encouraged by the proposed India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and rising demand for authentic Indian food brands overseas.

KC Das to comeback in the UK? Bets on bilateral trade pact

Dhiman Das, executive director of the legendary confectionery brand and a fifth-generation descendant of Nobin Chandra Das, the inventor of the rosogolla, said there is "huge scope" for Indian food businesses and restaurants in the UK market, particularly as the pact is expected to ease regulatory and tariff barriers for food exports.

"We are actively looking for a suitable partner for the UK venture. The important thing is that the partner should be technically sound in dairy, as finance is not a critical issue," Dhiman told a news agency.

"We are planning to set up a manufacturing base in Birmingham, which is relatively close to London, to cater to the metropolis market and adjoining regions. We have requested the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata to help us find a suitable partner," he added.

Birmingham is about 190 km from London. Dhiman said KC Das had established a presence in the UK as early as the 1960s but had to withdraw from the British market in 1965 due to state milk order.