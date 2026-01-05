Sunil Grover's comic dig at Jaya Bachchan on Kapil Sharma's show goes viral
Comedian Sunil Grover caused a stir with a viral moment on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where the comedian took an indirect comic dig to Jaya Bachchan. During a mock paparazzi interaction on stage, Sunil said, “Kapde acche pehne hue hai tumne. Pant acchi hai aaj.” The clip quickly spread online, with viewers connecting the humour to recent comments from Jaya Bachchan. The episode featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday turned into a talking point primarily because of the Sunil Grover Jaya Bachchan dig and its sharp timing about our culture.
The context behind Sunil Grover's viral joke
Recently, actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has been making headlines, and not for the right reasons. Days before, Jaya Bachchan engaged in a discussion with Barkha Dutt at We The Women conference in Mumbai. Jaya, in a speech criticizing the paparazzi culture, referred to photographers as wearing “drainpipe-tight, gande pants” and challenged their upbringing and education as a result of their line of work. That’s why Sunil Grover’s jab went viral on social media overnight.
Also adding to this was Sunil Grover’s surprise appearance as Aamir Khan, with his dressing and grooming adding to its impact. One also appreciates that the mood was light compared to a real-life controversy and helped the Sunil Grover-Jaya Bachchan controversy reach a more effective level. The audience response was quick and mostly filliped on timelines and discussions between satire and sensibilities.
This is not the first instance when Jaya Bachchan has expressed her exasperation with the paparazzi. The actress and Rajya Sabha MP has repeatedly condemned the photographers in the past for their lack of decorum, discipline and courtesy when it comes to their shoots.
