Sunil Grover's comic dig at Jaya Bachchan on Kapil Sharma's show goes viral

Comedian Sunil Grover caused a stir with a viral moment on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where the comedian took an indirect comic dig to Jaya Bachchan. During a mock paparazzi interaction on stage, Sunil said, “Kapde acche pehne hue hai tumne. Pant acchi hai aaj.” The clip quickly spread online, with viewers connecting the humour to recent comments from Jaya Bachchan. The episode featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday turned into a talking point primarily because of the Sunil Grover Jaya Bachchan dig and its sharp timing about our culture.

The context behind Sunil Grover's viral joke

Recently, actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has been making headlines, and not for the right reasons. Days before, Jaya Bachchan engaged in a discussion with Barkha Dutt at We The Women conference in Mumbai. Jaya, in a speech criticizing the paparazzi culture, referred to photographers as wearing “drainpipe-tight, gande pants” and challenged their upbringing and education as a result of their line of work. That’s why Sunil Grover’s jab went viral on social media overnight.