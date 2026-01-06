Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others pen sincere wishes for A.R. Rahman as he turns 59

The entertainment industry showered a lot of love and blessings on music maestro A.R. Rahman as he celebrated his 59th birthday on Tuesday.

Wishes pour in as A.R. Rahman turns 59

Mega Star Chiranjeevi called A.R. Rahman's music a timeless gift to the world in a heartfelt birthday post on X (Earlier known as Twitter) that read, "Dear @arrahman garu, Wishing you a very happy birthday! Your music has always been a timeless gift to the world, creating chartbusters that resonate deeply with all of us. Best wishes and may you continue to spread joy through your music for many more years. (sic)"

Chiranjeevi’s son and Telugu heartthrob, Ram Charan, also extended warm birthday wishes, thanking A. R. Rahman for the musical magic he continues to create.

Expressing excitement over collaborating with the Oscar-winning composer, for Peddi, he wrote on his Instagram handle, “Wishing @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday. May this year bring you great health, happiness and endless music. #ChikiriChikiri was just the beginning. Can’t thank you enough sir…for the magic you’ve woven for #Peddi".

Actress Madhuri Dixit also paid a heartfelt tribute to A R Rahman by calling him a timeless musical genius whose compositions continue to inspire and emotionally connect audiences across generations.