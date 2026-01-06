From YouTube bedrooms to boardrooms, Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji on building a life where nothing is off-limits

This philosophy has remained consistent even as the production values around him have ballooned. Early YouTube rewarded volume and subscriber counts; today’s ecosystem, he notes, is more democratic. Quality rises faster. Competition is fiercer. For KSI, this has demanded constant reinvention. Comfort is the enemy. “I’ve always been a risk taker,” he says. “I can’t just do the same thing over and over because I personally get bored. The competition on YouTube is higher than it’s ever been before, so I need to make sure I stand out.”

That instinct for evolution runs through everything he does, including The Sidemen — the collective he co-founded in 2013 that has since become one of Britain’s most powerful digital brands. Seven friends who turned chemistry into a business without sanding down their individual edges, The Sidemen are proof that longevity online often depends on what happens off-camera.

“We fight a fair bit,” KSI admits, laughing. “We’re all very passionate about content and we sometimes don’t agree on directions, but it helps that there’s seven of us. We make sure to have meals together and do things outside of filming so it’s not just business. We’ve got a WhatsApp group where we share what we do daily, send funny memes, debate random topics. We are good friends and it shows. That’s why we’ve lasted this long.”

Music, though, has been his most personal battleground. For years, he occupied an uncomfortable in-between space: too successful online to be taken seriously by traditional music gatekeepers, too committed to music to treat it as a novelty. The shift, he says, was inevitable rather than dramatic. “I’ve always been an artist. It just took a while for everyone to catch up,” he says. When All Over the Place debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2021, it marked a public turning point. Privately, it closed a loop. “That’s when I was able to shut a lot of people up.”