What is Awe-walking: a science-backed phenomenon that calms your brain

The interest in Awe-walking trails the popularity of other walking exercises, including the Japanese walking and the 5-4-3-2-1 Walking Pyramid. Yet the essence of Awe-Walking is in the mental stimulation rather than the activity level. According to Dacher Keltner, an “awe walk” involves a walk during which the focus of attention moves outward so that the walkers may chance upon feelings of awe through mere observations of sights, sounds, and scenes.

A key feature of awe is that it encourages what we call 'small self,' a healthy sense of proportion between your own self and the bigger picture of the world around you. The research underlines that awe does not rely on rare experiences; simple moments such as flowers in bloom, sunsets, kind actions, music, art, moral beauty, and brilliant ideas can all evoke it. At the same time, Awe-Walking offers a practical pathway through daily movement to emotional balance and perspective by incorporating mindful observation.