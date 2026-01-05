Beauty and Wellness

What is Awe-walking: a science-backed phenomenon that calms your brain

Awe-walking, a new process that lifts your mood
Updated on
2 min read

Awe-walking is proving to become a scientifically supported wellness activity that translates traditional movement routines into a means for improved mental health. Described by Dacher Keltner, psychology professor at University of California Berkeley in a recent podcast appearance, Awe-walking is designed to balance observation and curiosity with attention outside of oneself, as opposed to common walking techniques that involve heightened physical activity goals. Awe-walking allows individuals to pay attention to their environment around them rather than dwelling on deadlines, projects not completed, or their own problems.

Here are the insights of the research conducted on Awe-walking

Awe-walking has been examined in adults aged 75 and older by Keltner and colleagues, contrasting weekly walks to awe walks. The participants were encouraged to experience settings that evoke a sense of curiosity and take notice of both minute and broad aspects of their surroundings, while emphasizing awareness that extends beyond themselves.

The interest in Awe-walking trails the popularity of other walking exercises, including the Japanese walking and the 5-4-3-2-1 Walking Pyramid. Yet the essence of Awe-Walking is in the mental stimulation rather than the activity level. According to Dacher Keltner, an “awe walk” involves a walk during which the focus of attention moves outward so that the walkers may chance upon feelings of awe through mere observations of sights, sounds, and scenes.

A key feature of awe is that it encourages what we call 'small self,' a healthy sense of proportion between your own self and the bigger picture of the world around you. The research underlines that awe does not rely on rare experiences; simple moments such as flowers in bloom, sunsets, kind actions, music, art, moral beauty, and brilliant ideas can all evoke it. At the same time, Awe-Walking offers a practical pathway through daily movement to emotional balance and perspective by incorporating mindful observation.

