Japanese biriyani chef Takamasa Osawa cooks for Ram Charan at his Jubilee Hills home

The incident was documented with scenes of Osawa observing a Japanese chef traditionally preparing biryani, following preparations of ingredients happening inside the kitchen. Osawa captioned on Instagram, “Today, I cooked biryani in a private home. Grateful for the trust. This city keeps teaching me what biryani is.”

Japanese biryani chef Osawa also documented Ram Charan’s home, including the kitchen in which the biryani was made, the exotic birds, the pond housing the koi fish, and Ram Charan’s pet dog named Rhyme, referred to by the chef as a “quiet welcome.”

One of the photos featured pregnant Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan, and his mother Surekha waiting for the chef to arrange the biryani made by him inside the home. Ram Charan was also featured in another photo standing beside the chef as he uncovered the biryani with a faint smile on his face. Ram Charan was showcased in a video uploaded by the chef, commending the biryani for its "flavour," before hugging the chef warmly. The chef later mentioned that the day was "A day I won’t forget."