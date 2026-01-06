New innings for Shikhar Dhawan as he gets ready to marry Sophie Shine this February

Even though the relationship is quite low-key, the first instance where they received publicity for dating each other was when they were spotted in the stands together at ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Quite recently, he has expressed his new-found joy in public forums, speaking candidly about the importance of companionship and gratitude in this new phase of his life.

This will be the second marriage for the former Indian captain. Shikhar has been married once before to an Australia-based Ayesha Mukherjee for 11 years before the divorce could be finalised in October 2023. He still takes care of his 11-year-old son, Zoravar.

Close friends of the cricketer reported that Shikhar is actively taking part in wedding preparations in order to ensure that it is reflected in their shared happiness. "It’s a fresh start and they are dealing with it with quiet happiness," said one of the sources.

His autobiography, The One: My Life and More, is only just out, and now with a wedding on the cards, 2026 is already being perceived as a defining year for one of the country’s best-loved sports personalities.