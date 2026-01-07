Bengaluru metro marks a first as fans lead a birthday tribute takeover for actor Yash

Bengaluru witnessed history like never before. As Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups steadily shapes up to be one of the most ambitious and talked-about projects in Indian cinema, Yash stands at the centre of an intoxicating new universe...one that has already sparked massive curiosity across industries and audiences alike. Ahead of his birthday on January 8, fans transformed the city’s lifeline, the Bengaluru Metro, into a moving tribute for the rockstar, marking the first-ever metro takeover for a birthday celebration and turning an ordinary commute into a once-in-a-lifetime cultural moment.
Commuters, fans and unsuspecting passengers found themselves immersed in a city-wide spectacle that blurred the line between cinema and cultural legacy. As the metro ran through the heart of the city, it carried emotion, pride and the collective admiration of millions - proof that Yash’s influence today extends far beyond the screen.
Not just in the mero, Yash's fans in Bangalore have also put up posters bearing his image and birthday wishes across several neighbourhoods. The posters reflect the admiration for the actor in his home city as supporters gear up to celebrate the milestone occasion.
Among the posters, one features the phrase, "World is my territory. Fear everything, walk and look back."
The timing could not have been more apt. With Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups already dominating conversations following the powerful unveiling of its actresses and their characters, anticipation around Yash’s next cinematic chapter has reached a fever pitch. While audiences have caught striking glimpses of his look from Toxic, the character itself remains shrouded in mystery, fuelling intense speculation. Whether the much-awaited reveal will drop on his birthday remains to be seen. Mounted on a massive scale, Toxic promises an intoxicating world, a period setting packed with intensity, and a protagonist whose moral complexity is still waiting to be unveiled.