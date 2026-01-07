Bengaluru metro marks a first as fans lead a birthday tribute takeover for actor Yash

Not just in the mero, Yash's fans in Bangalore have also put up posters bearing his image and birthday wishes across several neighbourhoods. The posters reflect the admiration for the actor in his home city as supporters gear up to celebrate the milestone occasion.

Among the posters, one features the phrase, "World is my territory. Fear everything, walk and look back."

The timing could not have been more apt. With Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups already dominating conversations following the powerful unveiling of its actresses and their characters, anticipation around Yash’s next cinematic chapter has reached a fever pitch. While audiences have caught striking glimpses of his look from Toxic, the character itself remains shrouded in mystery, fuelling intense speculation. Whether the much-awaited reveal will drop on his birthday remains to be seen. Mounted on a massive scale, Toxic promises an intoxicating world, a period setting packed with intensity, and a protagonist whose moral complexity is still waiting to be unveiled.