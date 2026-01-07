Matt Kalil sues ex-wife Haley Baylee after she reveals reason behind NFL divorce

“The trauma I can’t put on the internet,” she joked, although she admitted it was a situation she was “in tears” about. In fact, the social media star claimed that she and her partner had exhausted all avenues to make their marriage successful.

Still my homie

Although the revelation is graphic, Haley is adamant that there is no ill will between her and the former athlete. “He's a really good guy. In fact, he’s the best dude,” she said of Matt, who remarried in 2024.

The model looked back on their whirlwind romance, remarking on how he got down on one knee just a mere three months after they began dating. She confessed that truthfully, she did not know what it felt like to be in love. “We were always just like kind of homies,” she said. With legal papers now served, however, the “homie” status of their post-divorce relationship appears to be over. While she views her life as a “comedy”, the court may find these latest revelations anything but funny.