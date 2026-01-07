Saint-Tropez bids adieu to Brigitte Bardot with a funeral and public homage

Brigitte Bardot’s funeral will be held Wednesday with a private service in Saint-Tropez and a public homage at the French Riviera resort where she lived for more than half a century after retiring from movie stardom at the height of her fame.

All you need to know about Brigitte Bardot’s funeral

The animal rights activist and far-right supporter died December 28 at age 91 at her home in southern France.

She died from cancer after undergoing two operations, her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, said in an interview with a magazine released Tuesday evening. “She was conscious and concerned about the fate of animals until the very end,” he said.

The service for Brigitte, once one of the world’s most photographed women and a defining screen siren of the 1960s, will begin at 11 am. It will take place at the Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption Catholic Church in the presence of guests invited by the family and the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals.

Authorities said the ceremony will be broadcast live on large screens set up at the port of Saint-Tropez and two plazas in the small town, allowing residents and admirers to follow the farewell.

After the church service, Brigitte is to be buried “in the strictest privacy” at a cemetery overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Saint-Tropez town hall.