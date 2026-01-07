Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma meet at a Mumbai event, fans call it "Multiverse of Madness"

Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma received massive public reaction after their appearance together in the United in Triumph event in Mumbai on Monday. That moment flew quickly around the web since many people got the chance to witness the interaction between two giants in the film and cricket worlds, respectively. Videos emerged showing Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a black shirt, blazer, pants, and cap, sitting next to Rohit Sharma, questioning him, nodding, and applauding in answer.
In the same viral video, the interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma United in Triumph flowed organically. The superstar listened as the cricketer responded. Shah Rukh Khan then nodded and clapped-it was a simple gesture, and yet, it spoke out loud. Public responses came soon after. One fan said, "The superstars of their field- one is in cricket, and the other is in cinema." Another social media post read, "King of Bollywood x King of Cricket." An X user commented, "Seeing Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan chatting together felt like a truly iconic moment."
In addition to the viral images, some past interactions made the headlines again. In 2023, a social media interaction saw Shah Rukh Khan appreciate Rohit Sharma, stating, “Rohit is all grace and brilliance. Have shared some very sweet personal experiences with him.”
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to shoot for his next film, titled King, directed by Siddharth Anand. This film has an array of star-studded actors such as Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Oberoi among many others. It has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.
The teaser has been rolled out on SRK’s 60th Birthday, as it promised a “slick, high-octane action entertainer” that aspired to redefine entertainment while presenting Shah Rukh Khan in a brand-new avatar. Besides King, there have also been talks about upcoming sequels including Pathaan 2, but nothing has been officially confirmed.