Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma meet at a Mumbai event, fans call it "Multiverse of Madness"

Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma received massive public reaction after their appearance together in the United in Triumph event in Mumbai on Monday. That moment flew quickly around the web since many people got the chance to witness the interaction between two giants in the film and cricket worlds, respectively. Videos emerged showing Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a black shirt, blazer, pants, and cap, sitting next to Rohit Sharma, questioning him, nodding, and applauding in answer.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma's meet reflects cinema and cricket camaraderie

In the same viral video, the interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma United in Triumph flowed organically. The superstar listened as the cricketer responded. Shah Rukh Khan then nodded and clapped-it was a simple gesture, and yet, it spoke out loud. Public responses came soon after. One fan said, "The superstars of their field- one is in cricket, and the other is in cinema." Another social media post read, "King of Bollywood x King of Cricket." An X user commented, "Seeing Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan chatting together felt like a truly iconic moment."