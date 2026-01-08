Bradley Cooper addresses rumors about his plastic surgery

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is setting the record straight on rumours about his plastic surgery. The actor was recently asked about the interesting rumours that he has heard of himself.

Did Bradley Cooper undergo plastic surgery?

He recently attended the SmartLess podcast, as he joined co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett for the episode, reports a magazine.

At one point, Will recalled a time when he was asked to name one thing about Bradley that people don't know about him.

"I said, 'Well, there's a lot'”, Will said. "And then I was gonna I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't’. Right?" added Will.

Jason clarified, "That he hasn't”. To which Will doubled down, "Yeah. Of course, he hasn't”. "No, I get people (coming) up to me the last couple weeks”, said Jason, explaining, "They're like, 'Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it's crazy’.”