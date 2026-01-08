Payal Gaming’s surprise collaboration with Mr Beast goes viral amidst ongoing online controversy

The crossover came in a period when Payal Gaming is fighting against the tide of misinformation that is connected to an MMS ‘scandal,’ so this collaboration with Mr Beast is particularly significant. Payal Gaming captioned “Actual Big Guy @mrbeast” in this video, and Mr. Beast was very cordial in response to it, saying “Thanks for coming by!” The video gained more than 30 million views and 1.5 million likes.

For months, Payal Gaming had been mistakenly identified with an MMS shared online, which supposedly shows her in an intimate act. The result was trolling, fake news, and character assassination on the internet. Payal broke her silence on December 17 with an elaborate statement, which says that she never thought she’d have to publicly address something so personal and horribly shocking.

These last days, there is some content that's being circulated online, that's somehow linking her name and her face to a video circulating online on digital platforms. She also clarified without any ambiguity: it is not her in that video, and it has no connection to her life, choices, or identity at all.