Payal Gaming’s surprise collaboration with Mr Beast goes viral amidst ongoing online controversy

Indian streamer Payal Gaming, aka Payal Dhare, shot to the headlines when an unsolicited collaboration of Payal Gaming and Mr Beast surfaced online amidst online scrutiny. A collaboration shared on January 7 showed Payal and global YouTube star Mr. Beast grooving to the viral Big Guy dance trend. It instantly drew unprecedented attention from all corners of Indian and international social media.
When the Payal Gaming and Mr. Beast collab went viral, fans referred to it as the 'crazy collab of 2026' and also the 'Collab of the Year.' A fan stated, 'This wasn’t on my 2026 bingo card,' while other fans bombarded the post writing “Yassss go Payal,” “W surprise amazing collab,” and “Only loveeee” to express their support.
The crossover came in a period when Payal Gaming is fighting against the tide of misinformation that is connected to an MMS ‘scandal,’ so this collaboration with Mr Beast is particularly significant. Payal Gaming captioned “Actual Big Guy @mrbeast” in this video, and Mr. Beast was very cordial in response to it, saying “Thanks for coming by!” The video gained more than 30 million views and 1.5 million likes.
For months, Payal Gaming had been mistakenly identified with an MMS shared online, which supposedly shows her in an intimate act. The result was trolling, fake news, and character assassination on the internet. Payal broke her silence on December 17 with an elaborate statement, which says that she never thought she’d have to publicly address something so personal and horribly shocking.
These last days, there is some content that's being circulated online, that's somehow linking her name and her face to a video circulating online on digital platforms. She also clarified without any ambiguity: it is not her in that video, and it has no connection to her life, choices, or identity at all.
