Is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's son's name a tribute to the iconic URI character?

Two months into becoming parents, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s son’s name has been unveiled. The B-town couple unveiled their son, who is named Vihaan Kaushal, through their joint post on their Instagram account on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. They posted a picture of their hands embracing their son’s small one. This particular picture led to instant attention from the public. This particular post had a caption stating, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s son’s name sparks Uri connection

The name Vihaan has a special place in Vicky Kaushal’s filmography, as it was also his character’s name, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, in the 2019 hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike. This was Vicky Kaushal’s first National Award win in the Best Actor category, which is a landmark achievement in his film career. Followers were quick to point out the reference, flooding the comments box with “Major Vihaan Shergill in the house. "HOWS THE JOSH?” “how's the josh, high sir?”, “Vihan Shergill from uri.”