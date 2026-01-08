The eerie reason Hema Malini fled her first Mumbai home

Hema also speaks of an oppressive presence that troubled her in the night: "Every night I would feel someone was trying to choke me; I used to have difficulty breathing," she writes in the book. It was so extreme that she chose to sleep in the same room as her mother so that she could observe her daughter's sleep. The regularity of the attacks could not be a coincidence any more, and the family had to look for another house.

During this turbulent time, a young Dharmendra would drop in for cups of coffee, though Hema says she had no idea then that they would marry in 1980. Her search for peace also made her turn down a posh sea-facing apartment in Walkeshwar that her father bought for her. Longing for the greenery of her childhood years, she insisted on a home which could be like the ‘house with a lot of trees’ that she loved in Chennai.

Till 1972, during the shooting of Seeta Aur Geeta, she finally found her haven when she bought a bungalow in Juhu from a Gujarati family. Though she lived there for decades with daughters Esha and Ahana, her personal life remained unconventional; she lived across the street from Dharmendra, who stayed with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Following Dharmendra's passing in November 2025, these glimpses into Hema’s early struggles offer a rare look at the grit behind the glamour.