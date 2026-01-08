Was Gwyneth Paltrow fired from a movie after divorcing Chris Martin?

Gwyneth said, "I was supposed to do a movie at one point, and it was like right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris, and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press. I think the distributor was like, 'This might be too hot to touch'".

She added, "So that was great because I was getting a divorce and then I got fired off. So it was so awesome".

Gwyneth Paltrow announced her divorce with Chris Martin in a blog post that went viral back in 2014, when the two split.

The actor further addressed the criticism she faced for using the term "conscious uncoupling" in her blog. She said in the podcast, "Say you had had a really nasty divorce, or your parents had had a really nasty divorce. And then you hear this idea that like, it doesn’t have to be done this way. I think the implicit learning is like, 'Oh, f***. Like, they’re saying I did something wrong'".

"That makes sense to me, like, 'Oh no, is the inference that I mess someone up'. Like, that’s not a nice thing to contemplate. So I do understand why it was so personal for people", she added.

Gwyneth Paltrow will be next seen in the sports comedy-drama, Marty Supreme, scheduled to release on January 23, 2026.