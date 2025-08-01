Celebs

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly made friends fight for movie premiere tickets

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly made her friends compete for movie premiere tickets, reveals biographer Amy Odell. Shocking insights also include her fallout with Winona Ryder
Gwyneth Paltrow turned movie premieres into inner circle Olympics
Interesting fact about Gwyneth Paltrow which will shock youX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Gwyneth Paltrow, famously known for her wellness brand Goop and Hollywood legacy reportedly used competitive games in her close friend circle. For the movie Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell, the actress had made her close circle of friends compete for the premiere tickets. Interesting enough. This act sparked buzz of how the star liked to maintain her social dynamics among her friend groups.

Gwyneth Paltrow's unique technique of getting her friends to compete for movie premiere tickets

During a recent interview Amy Odell revealed since celebrities received only four premiere tickets it made the selection process hard for the actress as she had five close friends. “She seemed to play her friends off of each other for the tickets,” Amy stated. the biographer also gave a sneak peak on how the star liked to maintain relationships around her, "“Other people described to me how to stay in the good graces of somebody like that … you have to be willing to drop what you’re doing and go hang out with them."

The book goes far beyond the premiere drama, a close glimpse into Gwyneth's personal relationship that includes former relationship with Hollywood actress Winona Ryder. Amy Odell wrote about the disturbing moment when Winona Ryder faced two burglaries.

According to the book, Matt Damon apparently consoled a sad Winona Ryder but Gwyneth and Affleck believed that she faked the robberies to gain attention. Although there is no proof to any of this.

Gwyneth Paltrow turned movie premieres into inner circle Olympics
Gwyneth Paltrow plans to stay ‘close’ to Dakota Johnson after her split from Chris Martin

From their onwards tension escalated even more. Amy claimed that the relationship between the two actress ruined immensely and even Gwyneth ended up giving her a cruel name 'Vagina Ryder'.

Gwyneth Paltrow has never spoken about any of this publicly in media. The biography shows a picture of someone who could handle both personal and professional circles in a dignified manner.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Gwyneth Paltrow turned movie premieres into inner circle Olympics
Chris Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow has entered the viral Coldplay kiss cam saga
Gwyneth Paltrow
fact about Gwyneth Paltrow

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com