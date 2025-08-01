Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly made friends fight for movie premiere tickets

Gwyneth Paltrow, famously known for her wellness brand Goop and Hollywood legacy reportedly used competitive games in her close friend circle. For the movie Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell, the actress had made her close circle of friends compete for the premiere tickets. Interesting enough. This act sparked buzz of how the star liked to maintain her social dynamics among her friend groups.
During a recent interview Amy Odell revealed since celebrities received only four premiere tickets it made the selection process hard for the actress as she had five close friends. “She seemed to play her friends off of each other for the tickets,” Amy stated. the biographer also gave a sneak peak on how the star liked to maintain relationships around her, "“Other people described to me how to stay in the good graces of somebody like that … you have to be willing to drop what you’re doing and go hang out with them."
The book goes far beyond the premiere drama, a close glimpse into Gwyneth's personal relationship that includes former relationship with Hollywood actress Winona Ryder. Amy Odell wrote about the disturbing moment when Winona Ryder faced two burglaries.
According to the book, Matt Damon apparently consoled a sad Winona Ryder but Gwyneth and Affleck believed that she faked the robberies to gain attention. Although there is no proof to any of this.
From their onwards tension escalated even more. Amy claimed that the relationship between the two actress ruined immensely and even Gwyneth ended up giving her a cruel name 'Vagina Ryder'.
Gwyneth Paltrow has never spoken about any of this publicly in media. The biography shows a picture of someone who could handle both personal and professional circles in a dignified manner.