Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly made friends fight for movie premiere tickets

During a recent interview Amy Odell revealed since celebrities received only four premiere tickets it made the selection process hard for the actress as she had five close friends. “She seemed to play her friends off of each other for the tickets,” Amy stated. the biographer also gave a sneak peak on how the star liked to maintain relationships around her, "“Other people described to me how to stay in the good graces of somebody like that … you have to be willing to drop what you’re doing and go hang out with them."

The book goes far beyond the premiere drama, a close glimpse into Gwyneth's personal relationship that includes former relationship with Hollywood actress Winona Ryder. Amy Odell wrote about the disturbing moment when Winona Ryder faced two burglaries.

According to the book, Matt Damon apparently consoled a sad Winona Ryder but Gwyneth and Affleck believed that she faked the robberies to gain attention. Although there is no proof to any of this.