Chris Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow has entered the viral Coldplay kiss cam saga

The viral scandal began when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot both reportedly married to other people were filmed embracing during a concert in Boston. The video quickly gained traction and went viral on every platform, sparking a flood of memes and raising eyebrows in the tech and corporate world. Amid the scandal and massive backlash, both executives resigned from their post.

The company Astronomer rather than shying away from the controversy took the matters on their hand and decided to play along with the absurdity. In their new promo video, which features Gwyneth Paltrow showcases the smart PR move for damage control. The actress addresses the viral chaos in her signature calm, satirical tone:

“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer... I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak for the 300-plus employees.”

Watch the video here: