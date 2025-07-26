Chris Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow has entered the viral Coldplay kiss cam saga

In a bizarre and completely out of the box moment to the ongoing viral kiss cam scandal, Gwyneth Paltrow has joined in. Yes, you read it right! Gwyneth Paltrow, ex-wife of Chris Martin, actress and wellness mogul has stepped into the scandal with a satirical video. The actress now stars as a “very temporary spokesperson” for Astronomer, the AI startup that became the talk of internet gossip after its CEO and head of HR were caught cuddling on camera at a Coldplay concert (which BTW Chris Martin called out).
The viral scandal began when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot both reportedly married to other people were filmed embracing during a concert in Boston. The video quickly gained traction and went viral on every platform, sparking a flood of memes and raising eyebrows in the tech and corporate world. Amid the scandal and massive backlash, both executives resigned from their post.
The company Astronomer rather than shying away from the controversy took the matters on their hand and decided to play along with the absurdity. In their new promo video, which features Gwyneth Paltrow showcases the smart PR move for damage control. The actress addresses the viral chaos in her signature calm, satirical tone:
“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer... I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak for the 300-plus employees.”
Watch the video here:
Gwyneth not only answers about the scandal calmly but also explains Astronomer’s AI Data pipeline products by inviting viewers to their Beyond Analytics conference this September. The irony of her involvement in the damage control wasn't lost on fans and media outlets but acted as a brilliant move infact. As Chris Martin's ex-wife added another groundbreaking talk of the town moment to an already viral saga, this move redirected the focus to the company's core offering.
For now, the Astronomer’s co-founder Pete DeJoy has stepped in as interim CEO, and the company has chosen humor, self-awareness, and unexpected celebrity to rebuild public trust. The actress's presence may be temporary, but the PR impact is permanent for sure.