Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina has reportedly called it quits after two years of dating

But insiders claim that the Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina split is the end of the reported deep friendship between them. But the actors have never denied or talked about the relationship. Talking to Time of India about his equation with Khushi, Vedang Raina had said, “There’s a natural comfort between us. Our bond is easy-going and genuine.” On the dating rumours, the actor added, "We are really close friends. I have a really strong bond with her. We've known each other for so long, and we have connected on many things, starting from our taste in music.”

Khushi Kapoor made her professional debut with The Archies earlier this year. Then she entered into the big screen with Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan and then appeared on Nadaaniyan, which introduces Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is currently working on Mom 2, the sequel to her mother Sridevi's National Award winning film.