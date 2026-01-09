Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating

Celebs

There are strong rumors about a reported breakup between Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. The dating rumour started after Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were repeatedly spotted together after starring in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. They also attended high-profile events, parties and family celebrations.

Why Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Rain have broken up?

According to an industry insiders the separation happened very recently, though the reason remains unknown, and neither actor has confirmed or denied the rumour. Khushi and Vedang had been spotted at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as well as their Jamnagar soiree and Christmas celebration. Khushi soft-launched the news of her new relationship to her followers in April 2025 as she wore a piece of jewelry that sported the duo’s initials.

But insiders claim that the Khushi and Vedang Raina split is the end of the reported deep friendship between them. But the actors have never denied or talked about the relationship.

Khushi Kapoor made her professional debut with The Archies earlier this year. Then she entered into the big screen with Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan and then appeared on Nadaaniyan, which introduces Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is currently working on Mom 2, the sequel to her mother Sridevi's National Award winning film.

