Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating

There are strong rumors about a reported breakup between Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. The dating rumour started after Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were repeatedly spotted together after starring in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. They also attended high-profile events, parties and family celebrations.

Why Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Rain have broken up?

According to an industry insiders the separation happened very recently, though the reason remains unknown, and neither actor has confirmed or denied the rumour. Khushi and Vedang had been spotted at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as well as their Jamnagar soiree and Christmas celebration. Khushi soft-launched the news of her new relationship to her followers in April 2025 as she wore a piece of jewelry that sported the duo’s initials.