Brooklyn Beckham warned his parents to contact him only through lawyers

Further reports have said that Brooklyn Beckham has given a direct warning to his parents that they should not try to contact him personally, but should only attempt to reach him through his lawyers.

The family feud seemingly began when disagreements occurred between Brooklyn and David-Victoria regarding his wife, Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn was suddenly absent from major Beckham family events, confirming tension.

The warning to the Beckhams to maintain the legal path during communication was also reportedly given out after Brooklyn Beckham was told that his wife was controlling.

A source close to the family revealed, "David was told to speak to them via Schillings [law agency]. That was the only way for them to communicate".

Brooklyn Beckham took his no-communication rule one notch higher when he blocked his family on social media after Victoria Beckham reportedly liked a cooking reel he had posted on Instagram. Brooklyn's brother, Cruz Beckham defended his parents saying that their parents would never want to cut off their son, and it was Brooklyn who was trying to keep his family as far away as possible.

Brooklyn Beckham married actor Nicola Peltz on April 9, 2022. The couple renewed their vows on August, 2025 and Brooklyn's family was noticeably missing from the event.