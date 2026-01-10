Kendall Jenner refutes plastic surgery rumours on podcast

Kendall went on refute all rumours and claimed that she has never been under the knife— not even once. "I've never had any plastic surgery on my face. I've never had any work done", she said.

Many on the internet almost believe that Kendall Jenner has had a nose job and a rhinoplasty, leading to a marked transformation. The model debunked all claims.

Talking about her visibly different nose, Kendall said that her nose has gotten thinner probably because of her continued use of Accutane, which she takes to treat acne. However, the claim does not have any medical grounding.

Further talking about the procedures she has gone through, Kendall said that she did get two rounds of baby Botox done in her forehead along with Platelet-Rich-Plasma (PRP) treatment and micro-needling.

"...The only thing I've done twice is baby botox in my forehead. I didn't love it and I don't love it. I did it for fine lines. But other than that, I've only done PRP", the model said.

In a moment of candour, Kendall Jenner admitted that sometimes, she is insecure about her looks as well and said that she wants to give herself "grace every day for the things that might bother". Previously, the model had told Hailey Bieber that she has promised herself she will not get any Botox done until she was 30. Kendall just turned 30 in November and time will tell if she changes her mind.