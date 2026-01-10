Kriti Sanon's dance video from Nupur Sanon's sangeet goes viral

Netizens clogged up the comments with their appreciation. A netizen wrote: “I love the beats wali blouse.” A fan gushed: “Kriti is so beautiful.” One netizen commented: “Lollipop iss level ki shaadiyon me bhi hota hai ?? We're not so different perhaps.” Another one of her fans commented: “Lollipop was the OG pan Indian Song.” Many heart emojis were seen due to the energy of Kriti.

Kriti Sanon was looking ravishing in a pink and blue lehenga with intricate embroidery and mirrors that sparkled with every move she made at the sangeet ceremony. The outfit was matched with a V-neck blouse and straps that gave her a classy yet fluid silhouette. Her accessories were a necklace, a kundan choker earrings and pink bangles. Her makeup was subtle with smoky eyes, blush and pink lips, which added to her overall effect. She complemented her semi-tied hair with mirror and shell hair clips.

The bride-to-be, Nupur Sanon, along with her fiancée, singer Stebin Ben, performed flawlessly at the sangeet ceremony with their dance on the song Gallan Gudiyaan. According to media reports, the couple will tie the knot on January 11.