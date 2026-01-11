Amanda Seyfried shares what her daughter said after watching Mean Girls

Talking about the time her daughter and her mother saw Mamma Mia together, Amanda Seyfried said in a media interview, "I didn't have any control over Mamma Mia. My daughter saw it years ago with my mom ... It's just, it's the movie. There's no ifs, ands, or buts. They play ABBA as I'm coming out, and I'm like, 'I love it!'"

The 40-year-old actor said that she was "most excited" about watching Mean Girls with her daughter. Amanda shared that during one of her work trips, Mean Girls was being screened and she thought it would be the perfect opportunity to introduce Nina to the film.

She recalled thinking at the time, "This is exactly right. This is artful, this is smart, and maybe a little over her head, but what she's gonna take from it is humor".

Amanda went on to share that her daughter is not really crazy about the film and shared her reaction, "When she's like 10, she's gonna be like, 'This is badass, Mom'. But right now, she's like, 'Yeah, it's really funny'".

The actor added that Nina really loves her character as Sophie in Mamma Mia where she stars alongside the legendary Meryl Streep. "She's 7, so she's in second grade, and all her friends are obsessed. So now they're starting to recognize me as Sophie, which is a little weird, but how beautiful", she added.