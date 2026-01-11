Comedian Joel Kim Booster and John-Michael Sudsina got married on New Year's Eve

The couple had an intimate wedding on New Year's eve with close family friends and without much pomp and show. Wedding guest Mitra Jouhari shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, confirming the wedding. She captioned the post, "Joel and JM got married!!!!! here are some photos from my @porchlightcoffee film camera Sandy gave me heheh".

Joel Booster also shared a couple of pictures on January 8, 2026, one with his husband and other with Mitra, from the day, clicked on the same film camera. He captioned the post, "My husband and my wife", thus referring to their wedding.

Joel has, on past occasions talked about his dream wedding to John. In an episode of the Grindr Presents: Who’s the A------? with Katya podcast, the comedian had shared, "I do want it [the wedding] to be a production. And I'm in a place in my life where I'm lucky enough where I can make it a production".

He had further revealed to a media outlet about his desire to merge Korean traditions into his wedding, to honour his heritage. "I might have my best man carry a duck down the aisle, which is a tradition", he had said.

The couple met at a party in 2021 and dated for roughly three years before tying the knot in December, 2025.