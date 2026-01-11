Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are married! Couple share dreamy pictures

The Indian singer captioned the post, "I did. I DO. I will Always & Forever…". Nupur was dressed in a beautiful white wedding gown with exquisite lace details along with a flowing veil, while Stebin wore a cream tuxedo.

The bridesmaid, including actor Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in matching aqua blue gowns while the groomsmen were in white suits and black bowties.

Fans and well-wishers expressed their joy in the comment section of the post. Arjun Bijlani wrote, "God bless you". "The most beautiful moment the most beautiful couple", commented Mouni Roy, who was also a guest at the wedding. Hina Khan said, "Bless you both".

Pictures and videos from the couple's wedding festivities had been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time. A video showed the couple cutting a three-tiered wedding cake during their Christian ceremony.

In one of the videos from Nupur and Stebin's sangeet ceremony, the bride's sister, Kriti Sanon was seen dancing for her sister, along with their mother. The couple also had a vibrant haldi ceremony surrounded by close friends and family in Udaipur.

The Christian ceremony will be reportedly followed by a grand Hindu ceremony on Sunday, January 11, 2026, bringing an end to the wedding festivities in the Rajasthani city.