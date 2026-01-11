Kusha Kapila's sweet birthday note for Anubhav Singh Bassi restarts their dating rumours

She captioned it as “Happiest birthday @be_a_bassi a generous heart, calmest when panic sets in, extends more help than asked, parties like we are reverse ageing, never leaves anyone behind, ensures everyone is having a good time, still manages to make it to every single flight, slips in shayari whenever possible, will have you 'lawyered' at some point, thinks he can still be a cop, plans with such fine precision that chaos has nothing on him. Upar se funny hai, had hai yaar. Cannot wait for your special this year.”

There have been quick comments regarding the Instagram post from fans, with suggestions that it had been “carefully worded in order to be as ‘general’ as possible,” yet others seem pleased with the relationship pair-up. Formerly married to Zorawar Ahluwalia in 2017 until separation in June 2023, Kusha Kapila’s love life has also been making headlines. The Instagram post indicates the deep connection and relationship shared by Kusha and Bassi, highlighting their experiences together and match made in heaven in different situations and places. Netizen reactions towards this new development have ranged from “Never expected Bassi would bag Kusha” to messages such as “Good for them.”