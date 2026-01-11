Mahhi Vij shares loving post for Salman Khan's associate Nadim Nadz, calls him her forever

Mahhi Vij posted an emotional message on her Instagram handle for Nadim Nadz, calling him her ‘best friend, safe space and forever.’ She also shared a warm snapshot of herself feeding a slice of cake to Nadim. Mahhi expressed her heart through a long note in which she said her ‘heart, home, and family’ was Nadim. In her note, Mahhi has stressed upon the importance of emotionally secure, unconditional, and an unchanged bond despite having differences.
Nadim Nadz is a media professional and producer affiliated with Salman Khan Television. He is known to be working in the background as a producer and an executive for several television series. The link between Salman and Nadim came to the limelight in 2023, where Salman wished Nadim on his birthday, stating him to be his closest and longest friend.
In her post, Mahhi accepted that there would be some disagreements and some silence in their relationship. Nadim would be angry, they would fight, and sometimes there would be days when they would not speak to each other, but their relationship would still wind up at the same point.
According to Mahhi, Nadhim means much more than a best buddy since he appears to be her haven, strength, and home. According to her she gets to be herself infront of Nadim, whether broken,happy, or emotional.” Though Mahhi's post has led to rumors, neither Mahhi nor Nadim has made it clear if they are in a relationship.