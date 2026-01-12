Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan honoured in Japanese martial arts

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and popular actor Pawan Kalyan has marked a milestone in the international field related to Japanese martial arts. The multi-faceted politician has recently attained entry into the ancient martial art, Kenjutsu, a form of Japanese swordsmanship, after an arduous period spanning more than three decades.

Pawan Kalyan receives Fifth Dan in Kenjutsu

To further exemplify his life-long devotion to budo or ‘martial philosophy,’ Pawan was recently honored with the prestigious award of Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, which is considered to be one of the most revered experts in the world in relation to traditional Japanese martial arts. The award is also an extremely rare one for non-Japanese practitioners.

A journey of three decades

Pawan's own journey, however, did not begin on the movies but in the training schools of Chennai, a result of which is a background in Karate acquired from the age of 20 onwards, leading to years of drifts in his concern, which ultimately matured in a thorough study of the Samurai code and philosophy of the ‘Way of the Warriors’.