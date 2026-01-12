The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and popular actor Pawan Kalyan has marked a milestone in the international field related to Japanese martial arts. The multi-faceted politician has recently attained entry into the ancient martial art, Kenjutsu, a form of Japanese swordsmanship, after an arduous period spanning more than three decades.
To further exemplify his life-long devotion to budo or ‘martial philosophy,’ Pawan was recently honored with the prestigious award of Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, which is considered to be one of the most revered experts in the world in relation to traditional Japanese martial arts. The award is also an extremely rare one for non-Japanese practitioners.
A journey of three decades
Pawan's own journey, however, did not begin on the movies but in the training schools of Chennai, a result of which is a background in Karate acquired from the age of 20 onwards, leading to years of drifts in his concern, which ultimately matured in a thorough study of the Samurai code and philosophy of the ‘Way of the Warriors’.
His skills were further honed under the tutelage of Hanshi Professor Dr Siddiq Mahmoodi, a renowned expert in Budo. Under Dr Mahmoodi’s training, Under Dr Mahmood’s guidance, Pawan achieved high-level proficiency in Kendo, the modern form of Japanese fencing, balancing technical skill with profound consideration for its spiritual roots.
Acknowledgments and pedigree
Apart from his technical rank, the Golden Dragons organisation has also conferred on him the titular headship of Tiger of Martial Arts. Most importantly, he became the first Telugu-speaking person to be initiated into the historical Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei, a title very rarely given to non-Japanese artistes.
Fans of Pawan have long witnessed flashes of this dedication in his films: from the high-energy sequences in Thammudu and Khushi to the returned blockbuster items in 2025, he has consistently woven authentic techniques into mainstream culture. In July 2025, he came in with Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, an epic historical action film, and in September, it was the period gangster film entitled They Call Him OG.